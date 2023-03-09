Maha Budget 2023: 4 crore women and girls to get health check-up under Mata Sekhar Tar Ghar Sekhar campaign

Maharashtra state deputy Devendra Fadnavis while presenting the budget said for women's health, four crore women and girls will be given health check-up and medication under the 'Mata Sekhar Tar Ghar Sekhar' campaign. Around twenty thousand vacant posts of Anganwadi Mini Anganwadi Workers and Helpers in the state will be filled.

Fadnavis further said that the the treatment limit under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana has been increased from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Maharashtra to get 700 `Aapla Dawakhana` clinics across the state.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis is presenting the first budget of the Eknath Shinde led government today. On the eve of the Budget presentation, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government will fulfill the promises made to the people of the state. I can tell you that we will look to fulfil the needs and aspiration of women and the middle class, Shinde said.