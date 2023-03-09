Maha Budget 2023: Airports in the state will be developed

Maharashtra state deputy Devendra Fadnavis while presenting the budget said that the Government allocates Rs 527 crore for new passenger terminal at Shirdi Airport. Rs 734 crore allocated for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport land acquisition. Government announces expansion of Nagpur International Airport. A new international airport to be developed at Purandar.

Devendra Fadnavis announces 25 new flyovers to free up state railway gates under Setubandhan. Around Rs 400 crores for modernization and reconstruction of 100 bus stands in the state.

Maharashtra State Unorganized Workers Welfare Board will be set up to provide social security and welfare schemes to more than three crore unorganized sector workers. Maharashtra State Auto Rickshaw Taxi Driver-Owner Welfare Corporation will be established.

