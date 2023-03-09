Maha Budget 2023: Families having yellow and orange ration cards to get Rs 5,000 after birth of child

Maharashtra state deputy Devendra Fadnavis while presenting the budget said that the Families having yellow and orange ration cards to get Rs 5,000 after birth of child, Rs 4,000 after Class 4, Rs 6,000 after Class 6 and Rs 8,000 after Class 11. Rs 75,000 will be given to the beneficiary girl after she attains the age of 18 years.

Bamboo cluster in Latur district, Kolhapuri chappal cluster in Kolhapur district will be developed through self-help groups. Mahatma Jan Arogya Scheme allocation increased from 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. It would also include 200 more ailments/diseases. Even kidney transplant operations grant to be increased to Rs 4 lakh from Rs 2.5 lakh.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis is presenting the first budget of the Eknath Shinde led government today. On the eve of the Budget presentation, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government will fulfill the promises made to the people of the state. I can tell you that we will look to fulfil the needs and aspiration of women and the middle class, Shinde said.