Maha Budget 2023: Jal Yukt Shivar Scheme-II to launch for farmers

Jal Yukt Shivar Scheme-II to be launched for farmers. The earlier scheme was stopped by the previous MVA government, said Devendra Fadnavis. All approvals to be granted to Painganga-Nalgana project in Vidarbha; special budget for it soon, said Fadnavis.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis is presenting the first budget of the Eknath Shinde led government today. On the eve of the Budget presentation, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government will fulfill the promises made to the people of the state. I can tell you that we will look to fulfil the needs and aspiration of women and the middle class, Shinde said.

