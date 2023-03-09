Maha Budget 2023: Maha govt announces Rs 5 lakh insurance scheme for traditional fishermen

Maharashtra government announces Rs 5 lakh insurance scheme for the traditional fishermen with Centre’s help. Paddy-growing farmers in Maharashtra will get a Rs 15,000 incentive per hectare. further, in order to promote organic farming, 25 lakh hectares will be brought under organic farming in the state.

Farmers in Maharashtra now will get crop insurance at just one rupee. The deputy CM announced that now there will be no burden on farmers. The state government will pay the installment. The state government will bear the burden of Rs 3,312 crore.

Provision of Rs 1,000 crore for those farmers who seek farm land, orchads, modern irrigation facilities. Maharashtra farmers can join PM Kisan Bima Yojana by paying Rs 1 only: Devendra Fadnavis.