Maha Budget 2023: No professional tax to women earning monthly salary of Rs 25,000

Maharashtra state deputy Devendra Fadnavis while presenting the budget said that no professional tax to women who are earning a monthly salary of Rs 25,000 against the earlier monthly limit of Rs 10,000.

Fadnavis also announced Scholarship for students that is Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 for students of Class 5 to Class 7 Rs 1,500 to Rs 7,500 for students of Class 8 to Class 10Uniforms will be provided free of charge to students of all categories up to Class 8 in local body and government schools.

Maharashtra State Unorganized Workers Welfare Board will be set up to provide social security and welfare schemes to more than three crore unorganized sector workers. Maharashtra State Auto Rickshaw Taxi Driver-Owner Welfare Corporation will be established.

