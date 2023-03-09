Maha Budget 2023: Women to get 50% discount in state transport buses

Maharashtra state deputy Devendra Fadnavis while presenting the budget said that the Women to get 50 percent discount in state transport buses and 1 percent discount on stamp duty.

Multi-modal logistic hub to come up in Nagpur at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore. The government will also establish circular economy parks at Nagpur, Mumbai, Pune, Smabhaji Nagar and Ratnagiri.

This is for the first time that Fadnavis presented the state budget as he holds the finance portfolio. During Fadnavis's tenure as the CM between 2014 and 2019, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sudhir Mungantiwar was the Finance minister. The Shinde-led government, in which his faction of the Shiv Sena and the BJP share power, was formed in June 2022.

