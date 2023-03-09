Maha Budget 2023:Poor citizens to get free ration on occasion of Gudi Padwa

Maharashtra state deputy Devendra Fadnavis while presenting the budget said that the Poor citizens to be provided with Anand Shida (free ration kit) on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary. Rs 1.63 crore to be allocated for this purpose.

Four lakh new homes to be constructed, of which 1.5 lakh would be for the backward category, 25,000 for Matang Samaj under PM Awas scheme. Modi Awas Gharkul Yojana to be started with an outlay of Rs 12,000 crore. Of them, three lakh homes to be completed in 2023-24, said Devendra Fadnavis.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis is presenting the first budget of the Eknath Shinde led government today. On the eve of the Budget presentation, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government will fulfill the promises made to the people of the state. I can tell you that we will look to fulfil the needs and aspiration of women and the middle class, Shinde said.

