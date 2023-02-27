Maha Budget Session: Maha govt presents supplementary demands of Rs 6,383 crore

Maharashtra government presented supplementary demands of Rs 6,383.97 crore on the first day of the state Assembly’s Budget session, with the thrust being on rural areas as funds have been marked for village lighting bill payment and farm loan waiver.

Of Rs 6,383.97 crore, a sum of 2,224.72 crore is for payment of pending bills to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited for street lights in villages, while an additional provision of Rs 1,014 crore has been made for incentive benefit scheme under Mahatma Jyotirao Phule farmer loan waiver scheme.

A sum of Rs 267.73 crore is for financial assistance to loss-making Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, whose employees had gone on strike between November 2021 and April 2022 seeking regular salaries and hikes.

Supplementary demand of Rs 763.77 crore has been made for various incentives to small, medium, large and mega projects under package schemes, Rs 452.47 crore for maintenance and repairs of roads and bridges, and Rs 331.56 crore for the construction of ring road around Pune city undertaken by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

A sum of Rs 598.17 crore is needed for interest on provident fund of teaching and non-teaching staff of aided non-government vocational education and training institutes.