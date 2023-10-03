Maha cabinet approves proposal to amend law to enable eviction of dissenting owners from to-be-redeveloped buildings

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to amend law so that a house owner who opposes the redevelopment of a building against the wishes of a majority of residents can be evicted.

The Maharashtra Apartment Ownership Act, 1970, will be amended accordingly, and it is expected to expedite the process of redevelopment of buildings registered under the Act, an official release said.

According to an amendment made on July 7, 2018, a building can undergo redevelopment if a minimum of 51 percent of apartment/flat owners provide their consent for the project. However, the Act did not outline a specific course of action to be taken against members who obstruct redevelopment by refusing to vacate their premises, even when there is a majority decision in favor of redevelopment.

The weekly cabinet meeting here was chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The cabinet also asked officials to conduct `pancha-namas' or spot inspection reports of the soybean crop affected by the yellow mosaic disease speedily.