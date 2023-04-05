Maha cabinet condoles death of former minister Girish Bapat

Maharashtra cabinet condoled the death of former state minister and Lok Sabha member from Pune, Girish Bapat. The condolence motion was read out by chief secretary Manu Kumar Shrivastav after which ministers and bureaucrats present at the meeting stood in silence for two minutes.

Senior BJP leader Bapat, 73, died on March 29 in Pune after a prolonged illness. He had represented the Kasba Peth Assembly constituency in Pune city for five terms before becoming MP in 2019.

He was elected to Lok Sabha in 2019. Bapat's last public appearance was on February 26 when he cast vote for the Kasba Peth Assembly bypoll sitting in a wheelchair with his nasal cannula on.

The Opposition then accused the BJP of playing with Bapat's health. Despite his ill health, Bapat had addressed BJP workers briefly at Kesariwada.