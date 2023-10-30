Maha cabinet to accept Justice Shinde committee's Maratha reservation report: Eknath Shinde

A notable development concerning the Maratha reservation issue has emerged, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declaring that the Maharashtra Cabinet will officially endorse the findings of the Justice Shinde committee's report. The report is dedicated to addressing the enduring request for Maratha reservation and signifies a substantial stride in the quest for a solution.

Following a key meeting of the Maharastra government on the Maratha reservation, chief minister Eknath Shinde said that the Justice Shinde committee formed for giving reservation to the Maratha community has submitted their first report to us. The Committee has been given an extension for two months to submit their final report. Supreme Court has agreed to hear our curative petition on the issue of Maratha reservation. It is my sincere appeal to the people to not take any extreme steps, we are committed to giving reservation to Maratha community.

We will formally accept the report of the Justice Shinde committee on providing Maratha reservation in the Cabinet meeting today and orders will be issued by the Revenue Department to issue Kunbi caste certificates, said Shinde.

On the sixth day of his indefinite hunger strike, the health of agitating leader Manoj Jarange-Patil slid further as Marathas became more aggressive in different parts of the state, here on Monday. Members of the Maratha community have been staging protests seeking reservation in government jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. The agitation intensified after quota activist Jarange sat on an indefinite fast from October 25 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna as part of the second phase of the protest. On his appeal, many villages have banned the entry of political leaders