Maha CM congratulates successful students as Class 12 results out

Results of Class XII examination conducted by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (Maharashtra Board) have been released today. Many students who did not secure good marks in the exam tend to extreme steps. Against this backdrop, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has given an important message to the students. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has congratulated those who have achieved success in Class XII examination. We also wish them all the best for their future endeavors.

In the message, the Chief Minister says that success in exams is important in life. The exam prepares for future challenges. Therefore, heartfelt congratulations to those who have succeeded in the 12th standard examination. Best of luck for the educational journey that begins after this. The Chief Minister also said that some might have not excelled the exams, but they should not get sad and should prepare with vigor and success will be yours.

The state's Class XII result is 94.22 per cent, which is 5.31 per cent less than last year. Last year, the result was 99.53 per cent.