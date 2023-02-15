Maha CM Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis to inaugurate project worth Rs 106 crore in Kalyan

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday to inaugurate various development projects worth Rs 105.6 crore in Kalyan and Ulhasnagar.

According to a report of TOI, during the visit, 397 houses and 119 commercial shops will be allotted under the BSUP scheme in Kalyan city.

Political observers believe the visit is crucial especially in view of the forthcoming Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation elections with both the parties keen on strengthening themselves in the region.