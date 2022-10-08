Maha CM Eknath Shinde announces 5 lakh compensation to families of those killed in Nashik bus fire

The Maharshtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those killed in the bus fire in Nashik district of Maharashtra.

The bus caught fire in the collision between the tanker and the bus. It is reported that 10 passengers lost their lives and 21 people were injured. The bus was travelling from Yavatmal towards Mumbai and collided with a tanker travelling from Nashik towards Pune. In an accident Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse also informed that the injured will be treated at government expense.