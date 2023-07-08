Maha CM Eknath Shinde appoints Neelam Gorhe as Neta in Shiv Sena

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde appoints Neelam Gorhe as Neta in Shiv Sena. The senior-most leaders after the party president are given this post.

On Friday, Neelam Gorhe, a Shiv Sena Member of the Legislative Council (MLA) who belonged to the Uddhhav Thackrey faction joined the rival Eknath Shinde faction.

Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde along with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is on the right track. I have decided to join the NDA and will work with Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis for the development of women, the state and the country, Gorhe said.

Gorhe, the deputy chairperson of the MLC, is the third Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC to join the Shinde faction, following Manisha Kayande and Viplove Bajaria. Speaking on the occasion, CM Shinde said it was a historic moment and demonstrated the strength of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.