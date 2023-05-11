Maha CM Eknath Shinde asks is Uddhav Thackeray above SC or ECI

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde I won't talk about what Supreme Court said about the then Maharashtra Governor, but I would say that he acted as per the situation at the time. What if the Floor test had happened and their Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) govt had failed it?

Is he (Uddhav Thackeray) above Supreme Court (SC) or Election Commission of India (ECI) that he will not let us appoint our Whip or any other office bearer and not let us use the name Shiv Sena, said Shinde.

Supreme Court today said that the Maharashtra Governor was not justified in calling upon then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove majority in the Assembly on June 30 last year but refused to order status quo ante, saying he did not face the floor test and resigned.

In a unanimous verdict on a batch of pleas related to the political crisis that led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray following a revolt by the Eknath Shinde faction, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud held that House speaker's decision to appoint Bharat Gogawale of the Shinde faction as the whip of Shiv Sena was "illegal".