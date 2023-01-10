Maha CM Eknath Shinde asks officials to immediately change old system of contractor registration

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting of board of directors of the Maharashtra Water Conservation Corporation during which registration of 85 new contractors to carry out water conservation work was approved.

According to a report of Indian Express, In the meeting, CM Shinde asked officials to immediately change the old system of contractor registration by the corporation and implement a new transparent and open registration process for contractors, who fulfil the criteria. Fadnavis instructed the officials to emphasise water conservation works in the state as required.

A decision to approve contractor registration by checking the criteria at the managing director level of the corporation was also taken in the meeting. The 63rd meeting of the Board of Directors of Maharashtra Water Conservation Corporation was held on Monday.

Fadnavis instructed officials to ensure that regional balance is maintained in water conservation schemes and priority should be given in a transparent manner keeping in mind the backlog in the three aforementioned regions.