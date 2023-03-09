Maha CM Eknath Shinde describes state budget as historic and inclusive

As the Maharashtra government presented the state budget for the year 2023-24 in the state assembly Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described the state budget for the year as historic and inclusive.

He stated that the government has provided support to farmers so that they can stand on their own and have given tax benefits to women.

According to CM Shinde, this budget is for all, including students, senior citizens, and women. He also announced that the Balasaheb Apla Hospital will offer free medical checkups and medicines, which had been previously halted by the previous government.

The chief minister further said that the budget has given development to all projects and that the government stands with farmers. He also noted that the restoration work of an old temple is being carried out and that the amount for the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule scheme has been increased to Rs 5 lakh. Furthermore, Rs 1,729 crore has been allocated for Mumbai’s development and all the roads in Mumbai will be made of concrete.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, this budget has provided everything, and the Opposition has nothing to say. Shinde highlighted the government’s efforts to provide support to various groups in society and carry out developmental projects. The focus on farmers and women is noteworthy, and the allocation of funds for infrastructure development indicates the government’s commitment to overall progress, he said.