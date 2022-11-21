Maha CM Eknath Shinde felicitates director Rohit Shetty with the Pride of India Honour award

Director Rohit Shetty received the Pride of India Honour for outstanding achievements and contributions to Indian Entertainment at the Society Achievers Awards. The director was awarded by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde, and the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rohit's next project is 'Cirkus' starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde along with an ensemble of the comedy stars of Hindi cinema including Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra. Besides that, Shetty and Reliance Entertainment have joined hands to produce a biopic on one of Mumbai’s most revered top cops and former Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, Rakesh Maria.