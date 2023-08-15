Maha CM Eknath Shinde hoists National Flag at Mantralaya on 77th Independence Day

On the occasion of Independence Day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hoisted the national flag at the Mantralaya.

On this occasion, saluted the national flag and wished all those present on the occasion of Independence Day, the chief minister said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

PM Narendra Modi delivers his 10th consecutive Independence Day address today. PM Modi delivered his speech after hoisting the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi. PM Modi appeals for peace in Manipur from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 77th Independence Day. The country stands with the people of Manipur. Resolution can be found through peace only. The Centre and the State government is making all efforts to find resolution, PM Modi said in his address on the 77th Independence Day.