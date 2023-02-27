Maha CM Eknath Shinde issues whip to all legislators to remain present full-time during budget session

Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has issued a whip to all its legislators to remain present full-time during the budget session of the Maharashtra legislature which began on Monday, in an apparent move to corner the faction headed by former CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Amid the Shiv Sena row, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar on Thursday said he has not got representation from any group claiming to be a separate party in the Lower House. The Speaker told PTI that there is only one Shiv Sena with 55 MLAs which is led by Shinde and legislator Bharat Gogawale has been recognised as its chief whip.

Gogawale on Sunday evening said, We have issued a whip to all MLAs of the Shiv Sena asking them to remain present full-time during the Budget session. If any legislator does not follow it, he/she will face action. The Election Commission recently allotted the Shiv Sena name and the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to the Shinde-led bloc.

Notably, during a hearing in the Supreme Court last week over the Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea challenging the decision of the Election Commission recognising the Shinde-led bloc as the real Shiv Sena, senior advocate N K Kaul, appearing for the Shinde bloc, assured the SC bench it will not take steps like issuing whip or initiation of disqualification proceedings against lawmakers MLAs, MLCs and MPs of the Thackeray faction for the time being.

