Maha CM Eknath Shinde meets BJP National President JP Nadda in Delhi

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde has met Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda in Delhi. During this Eknath Shinde greeted JP Nadda by giving flowers and clothes.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis have decided to postpone cabinet expansion and begin allocations of state boards and corporations.

Shinde held a meeting with Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, where they decided that rather than awaiting centre clearance for cabinet expansion, both the alliance partners can start allocations of state boards and corporations.The MLAs who supported Shinde in his revolt are desperate to get the ministerial hearth. Some of them have warned that if the cabinet is not expanded and if their names are not included, they may take a different call.