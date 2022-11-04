Maha CM Eknath Shinde meets Sharad Pawar in Breach Candy hospital

The Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde has reached to inquire about Pawar's health. Sharad Pawar is currently admitted to Breach Candy Hospital.

Sharad Pawar is undergoing treatment at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai. Regarding this meeting, Shinde group leader Deepak Kesarkar said that Pawarsaheb is a senior leader. Everyone cares about their health. We are on tour. But we are constantly inquiring about his health, said Kesarkar.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is also expected to be admitted to the hospital to meet Sharad Pawar. Sharad Pawar has been admitted to the hospital for the past few days.