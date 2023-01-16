Maha CM Eknath Shinde plans to sign MoUs worth Rs 1.4 lakh crore at Davos

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde plans to sign MoUs worth Rs 1.4 lakh crore (USD 17 billion) here on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.

As many as 21 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are being lined up to be signed with leading foreign investors and global companies during Shinde's two-day visit beginning Monday, officials said.

According to a report of PTI, The investments are estimated to create more than 66,500 jobs over the next few years and are aimed at jumpstarting Maharashtra on its ambitious USD 1-trillion economy goal journey, they added.

Of these, majority are greenfield projects in data centres, pharmaceuticals, logistics, chemicals, automobiles, electric vehicles, renewable energy and ESDM (Electronics System Design & Manufacturing), which will foster inclusive growth, job creation and sustainable development.

These MoUs demonstrate the heightened interest in the state and are a testament to Maharashtra's progressive policies and investor-friendly initiatives under our new government. I have presented the progressive policy reforms of my government, making the state a part of the global conversation, to reiterate to political leaders and global investors why Maharashtra is a premier investment destination, Shinde added.

Shinde said that Maharashtra has been a key driver and contributor to India's economic growth. We are leading the way in delivering ground-breaking investment opportunities and building confidence for the investing community.

Maharashtra has also signed the prestigious three-year platform partnership with the WEF, a commercial contract for continuous engagements on subjects of strategic importance to the state.