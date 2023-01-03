Maha CM Eknath Shinde says foundation stone of Bhide Wada national monument to be laid in two months

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde said that the work of redevelopment of Bhide Wada of Pune where the country's first girls school was started in 1848 by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule will start within two months.

According to a report of TOI, Shinde said that he held meeting with the shop-keepers who had moved to the court and the impediments for redeveloping the Bhide Wada as a national monument have been resolved.

Shine futher said that several meetings were held earlier. Recently we called all those who went to the court. We assured them that all their concerns will be addressed. The residents, shop keepers will get the compensation and within two months all the issues will be settled. We will lay the foundation stone of the national monument in two months.