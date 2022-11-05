Maha CM Eknath Shinde says land for new Bombay HC complex to be allotted in Bandra soon

The Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that the state government would soon allot a tract of land in Mumbai's Bandra for a new complex of the Bombay High Court.

According to a report of PTI, Shinde and Fadnavis were speaking at a felicitation programme foe Chief Justice of India (CJI) U U Lalit at the Raj Bhavan. The CJI is set to retire on November 8.

Our government is planning to bring transparency in the judiciary. We are taking decisions for the betterment of the judiciary. A tract of land at Bandra will soon be allotted for the new high court complex. It is a need of the state, Shinde said. Speaking about the issue, Fadnavis said the land allotment for a new high court building was a long-pending concern of Chief Justice Datta, and assured that the same would be resolved soon.

Our government has decided to boost the court infrastructure. A long-pending concern of our HC Chief Justice Dipankar Datta of allotting a plot for the new complex of the high court is almost resolved. All legal issues pertaining to the land in Bandra, Mumbai for the new complex (have been resolved). Soon a land parcel will be allotted, the deputy chief minister said.