Maha CM Eknath Shinde says Mumbai-Goa to get access-controlled corridor like Pune expressway, Samruddhi route

The Mumbai-Goa Highway will be developed on the lines of the expressway between the metropolis and Pune as well as the recently inaugurated Samruddhi Corridor to Nagpur, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.

Addressing the concluding function of the Malvani Mahotsav on Sunday night, Shinde said the expressway between Mumbai and Goa will be a greenfield one (fresh construction) and will be access controlled. The coastal road to Sindhudurg in the state's Konkan region will also be widened, he added.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Chief Minister on Saturday said the state government is positive about the Old Pension Scheme for teachers and government employees. He said the state education department is studying the OPS.

Addressing a campaign rally for upcoming Legislative Council polls, Shinde also said the state government will respond to allegations raised by the Opposition regarding investment proposals inked at the recently-held Davos summit by its work.