Maha CM Eknath Shinde says NCP is insulting Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and praising Aurangzeb

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde said that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is insulting Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and praising Aurangzeb. Aurangzeb destroyed many temples in Maharashtra and tortured women.

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Monday said that the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb was not a Hindu hater. However, fearing a backlash, Awhad added that Aurangzeb was a cruel ruler, who killed his brother and father to ascend the throne. Awhad said, He (Chhattrapati Sambhaji) was at Sardesai Wada, Sangmeshwar. Who passed on this information to Aurangzeb? This is where the real history lies. He was brought to Bahadurgad where his eyes were removed. Close to Bahadurgad Fort, there was a Vishnu Temple. If Aurangzeb was a Hindu hater, he would have demolished the Vishnu Temple as well.

I am of the view there is no reason to go back in the history as it results in escalating fresh disputes (among the society), the former housing minister said. He was trying to defend the leader of opposition Ajit Pawar’s remarks on Chhattrapati Sambhaji in the state assembly last Friday where he said that the Maratha king had never upheld dharma or religion in his life.