Maha CM Eknath Shinde says our relationship with people will become stronger

The Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde exuded confidence in forging a stronger relationship between the people and the government in the state in the times to come and highlighted the measures taken by the state.

According to a report of ANI, in a video message on social media, Shinde said, This Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde government is continuously working for the people of Maharashtra. In our first Cabinet meeting, we told the public that it is the people’s government. We (Fadnavis-Shinde) government working for them. Our agenda is only for you. I know our (government and public) relations will become stronger in the future and I believe in it. We provided funds for relief in flood areas. We clear 950 loans for farmers.

Shinde said the state government is working on every front from farming and infrastructure to education and health. The government has raised the budget for sportspersons from Maharashtra, he further stated.