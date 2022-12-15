Maha CM Eknath Shinde says previous govt has not taken any stand on border dispute

After a meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah on the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka, chief minister Eknath Shinde once again commenting on the issue, he targeted the previous government. Indirect criticism that the previous government did not take any stand on border issue.

Eknath Shinde was talking to the media in Thane, Union minister Amit Shah intervened on the border issue for the first time, This case is pending in the Supreme Court. Eknath Shinde reiterated should not be done to the Marathi brothers till then. Also whose government was there foe so many years. It was at the Centre, it was in the state and it was also in Karnataka. Despite this, they could not take the decision should intervene, Eknath Shinde left his criticism saying that he did not want to take a stand for justice.

The border issue should not be a political issue, leave politics and stand for Marathi people. We want to settle this amicably, don't want to escalate the argument peace should be maintained in both the states. No citizen should suffer from this, we also appeal to the opposition that this is a question of social commitment, said Eknath Shinde.