Maha CM Eknath Shinde says, SC now has put its stamp on it

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that he staked claim to form the government last June within the legal and constitutional framework and it has now got the stamp of the Supreme Court.

After the top court gave its judgment on the political crisis that led to the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government following a revolt by the Shinde faction, the CM and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the decision.

Shinde said, The government we formed was within the legal and constitutional framework. The Supreme Court has now put its stamp on it. Earlier, people used to derive pseudo-pleasure by calling our government an unconstitutional alliance.

This is the victory of the vision of Babasaheb Thackeray, the thinking of the Shiv Sena and the feelings that the common people had for our government. It is the success of the mandate that the people had given in the elections. And according to Balasaheb Thackeray’s thinking, those who tried to harass have been given a perfect response with the order given by the SC today, said Shinde.