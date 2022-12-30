Maha CM Eknath Shinde says we have approved investment projects worth Rs 70,000 crores in Vidarbha

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde in State Assembly said that we have approved investment projects worth Rs 70,000 crores, of which projects worth Rs 44,000 crores are in Vidarbha alone; 45,000 people will gain employment due to this.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde said that the Maharashtra's complete progress cannot be possible without development of Vidarbha. Shinde said his government was fully committed to bring out progress in under developed regions of the state like Vidarbha and Marathwada.

If Vidarbha is strong, the state will be strong. Maharashtra’s complete progress cannot be possible without the progress of Vidarbha, Shinde said while replying to a discussion in the House. Hailing the recently-inaugurated Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway, Shinde said it passes through 10 districts and connects 14 indirectly.