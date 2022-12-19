Maha CM Eknath Shinde says we should stand together with border residents

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde in Legislative Assembly said for the first time, the Union Home Minister has mediated in the inter-state border dispute (between Maharashtra & Karnataka). There should be no politics on this issue now. We should stand together with the border residents.

Earlier Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked chief ministers of the two states to set up a six-member joint ministerial panel to address related issues and not make any claims till the Supreme Court pronounces its verdict on the dispute.

Shah told Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai that the border issue between the two states cannot be settled on the streets but only through constitutional means.

Shah had summoned the chief ministers of the two states after border tensions flared up last week leading to violence in Belgavi and adjoining regions of Karnataka which have a sizeable Marathi-speaking population.