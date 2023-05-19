Maha CM Eknath Shinde to inspect pre-monsoon works in Mumbai’s western suburbs

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde will visit spots that frequently witness flooding in the western suburbs. CM will also check the progress of work at the holding pond that is being created by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Milan Subway, Khar, following which he will take stock of the river rejuvenation works in Dahisar, Oshiwara and Poisar.

Earlier, Shinde said Civic officials will face action if Mumbai witnesses waterlogging issues during the upcoming monsoon. Shinde asked the BMC administration to ensure a foolproof system is in place at spots that face waterlogging so that people get relief.

I have instructed officials to dig deep till the hard base to clean city nullahs instead of concentrating on how much silt in metric tonnes has been removed. Broken footpaths must be repaired and roads must be cleaned, he added.