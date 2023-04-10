Maha CM Eknath Shinde visits Ram temple in Ayodhya says, Yogi Adityanath revived pride of our faith

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath has revived the pride of our faith and appreciated the development works being undertaken in Ayodhya.

Shinde and his team paid a courtesy visit to Adityanath at his official residence here on Sunday. Adityanath also hosted a dinner in honour of the Maharashtra chief minister and his entourage.

The Shiv Sena leader was on a two-day tour of Uttar Pradesh during which he visited Ayodhya, his first since becoming Maharashtra chief minister last June.

During their meeting with Adityanath, the group of ministers from Maharashtra shared their experience of visiting Ayodhya and appreciated the development works being undertaken in the city.

According to a statement issued from the Chief Minister’s Office here, Adityanath welcomed Shinde and his team and said “Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram is our ancestor as well as the soul of this country.