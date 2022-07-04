Maha CM Eknath Shinde wins trust vote, Ashok Chavan, Vijay Wadettiwar abstained from voting

The majority test of the Shinde government is being held on the second day of the special session of the state. On Sunday, BJP's Shinde Narvekar won the first battle of the Shinde government and became the Speaker of the Assembly. But today is a very important day for the Shinde government. Because today Chief Minister Eknath Shinde wants to prove his majority. Today is as important for the Shinde government as it is for the opposition. Because even if we don't have a majority, the value of each vote is very important. Therefore, it is important to be present on time at such an important moment. But today, the Congress has been hit hard by the late MLAs.

Because five Congress MLAs did not attend the majority test on time today, they were abstained from voting. It also includes a NCP MLA. Today's proceedings of the state assembly started at 11 am. As the Shinde government's no-confidence motion is the only agenda in today's program, the House began its work with a no-confidence motion. The Speaker of the Assembly moved a majority resolution and this time the Speaker ordered to count the number of MLAs. At this point two warning bells are given before the head count begins. The doors of the hall are then locked from the inside. But five Congress MLAs, including Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar and Ashok Chavan, reached the Vidhan Bhavan after the House was closed. Therefore, these MLAs have to abstain from majority test voting. NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap also arrived late. Therefore, they could not vote.