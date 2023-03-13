Maha CM gives Rs 300/quintal relief to onion growers, but farmers 'long march' is on

Mumbai, March 13 Worried over the fallout of a third Nashik-Mumbai "long march" by farmers, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday announced a subsidy of Rs 300/quintal to the affected agriculturists, but they spurned it outright.

"The red onion of the Kharif season has arrived in the market on a large scale, there is an increase in onion production in other states in the country. Owing to this the supply has exceeded the demand, leading to a fall in the prices," Shinde told the Assembly.

Announcing the Rs 300/quintal subsidy, the CM said that it would give a big relief to the growers hit by the unprecedented fall in the prices of the vegetable.

However, the All India Kisan Samiti (AIKS) leaders in Nashik rejected the CM's offer and went ahead with their "long march" this afternoon.

The opposition Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena-UBT staged a walkout and protested outside the legislature demanding that the compensation should be between Rs 500-700/quintal.

Since the past few weeks, the onion farmers in the state are on a warpath as they are getting absurd prices of Rs 2/quintal in the wholesale markets, far below their production costs.

Demanding at least Rs 600/quintal compensation, farmers, in many places, have thrown the onions on the highways where they got crushed by speeding vehicles, let loose cattle in many onion farms, and made a bonfire of the vegetable.

MVA leaders like Nana Patole, Chhagan Bhujbal, Kishore Tiwari, and others strongly batted for the farmers' demand for Rs 600/quintal and sought Rs 2,000/quintal MSP from the next season to protect the interests of the agriculturists.

AIKS President Dr. Ashok Dhawale said that the farmers' march will go to Mumbai till a satisfactory agreement is reached, while AIKS state General Secretary reiterated that the ex-gratia should be at least Rs 600/quintal.

However, Shinde has ruled out MSP for onion saying it's a perishable crop, but an important price-sensitive cash crop in the state, and is subject to the total production in the country, the domestic and international demands, etc.

He said that a committee was appointed which recommended a subsidy of Rs 200-Rs 300 per quintal, but as the government stands with the farmers it has decided to give Rs 300/quintal.

