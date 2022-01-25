Maha CM Thackeray to attend public function at Shivaji Park after his surgery

After nearly two and a half months, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be present at the public function. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray underwent spine surgery on November 12. After that, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be present at the public event for the first time. The Chief Minister will be present at the Republic Day function at Shivaji Park ground.

He will be attending the event for the first time in a span of almost two and a half months. Thackeray underwent surgery at Reliance Hospital. The Chief Minister was then discharged from the hospital on December 2. The BJP had also criticized Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for being absent from government functions and public meetings. For the past few days, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been active again. Two days ago, he had addressed the Shiv Sainiks through video conference.

