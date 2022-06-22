Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray will not resign, says Balasaheb Thorat

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday hinted at the dissolution of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly amid the current political crisis in the state. He tweeted, "The ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra is heading to the dissolution of Vidhan Sabha.

Therefore, while there is talk that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will resign, now veteran Congress leaders have clearly stated that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not resign. It is learned that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is preparing to resign from the post of Chief Minister. The cabinet meeting has already begun. This announcement is likely to be made in the meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs after this meeting. Earlier, Congress leader and Minister Balasaheb Thorat had made a big statement regarding the resignation of the Chief Minister. He clarified that the Chief Minister will not resign at all. "We have the strength, all our MLAs are in Mumbai and with us," he said. "I don't know what Eknath Shinde is saying," he said. Congress leader Nana Patole, while giving information about Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, also said that he was infected with corona. He also had a telephone conversation with Congress Maharashtra in-charge Kamal Nath and will now attend the cabinet meeting online, Patole said.

The revolt of Shiv Sena MLAs in the state is now intensifying. Because all the rebel MLAs including Urban Development Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde have now arrived in Guwahati. Eknath Shinde, who is waving the flag of rebellion against the Mahavikas Aghadi government, has made a big claim this time. "I have the support of not only 35, but 40 Shiv Sena MLAs. Besides, 10 more MLAs will come along," claimed Eknath Shinde.

The MVA government plunged into its gravest crisis early on Tuesday after Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde suddenly revolted along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Ministers, and reached Surat early on Tuesday morning. In a cryptic tweet, Eknath Shinde said "we will never cheat for power and never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray".

