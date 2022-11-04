Maha Congress chief Nana Patole says MLAs' fight ploy to divert people's attention

The Maharashtra state Congress chief Nana Patole said that the conflict between two MLAs supporting the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra was being played out to divert attention from issues plaguing the people.

In an apparent reference to the tussle between MLAs Bacchu Kadu and Ravi Rana, he said, The ongoing conflict is to divert the attention of people from the problems of the state. Farmers, small businessmen are committing suicide. The BJP is diverting people's attention from these issues. Rana had accused Kadu of accepting money to join the Shinde group, an allegation denied by the latter, who had also threatened to take legal action on the issue.

Patole also alleged Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had used an objectionable phrase to describe journalists and must apologise for it. Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ was receiving tremendous response from the public and the reception in Maharashtra would be grander than the one witnessed in the southern states from which it has passed so far, Nana Patole further stated.

According to a report of PTI, addressing a press conference, he also claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party and the ruling dispensation were not allowing freedom to the media to report facts.