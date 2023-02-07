Maha Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde says it is not yet known if Balasaheb Thorat has resigned from his post

Senior Maharashtra Congress leader and former chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde said it is not yet known if their state legislature party chief Balasaheb Thorat has resigned from his post.

According to a report of PTI, He was responding to reporters about reports that Thorat has sent his resignation to the party high command. Whether it is resignation or just a letter, it is still not known. No talks have taken place with him (Thorat). I was with the state Congress president (Nana Patole) and he also had no idea about it. So it would not be appropriate to comment on it, said Shinde in Solapur.

Thorat on Tuesday resigned as the state legislature party head, a day after his letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over friction with state unit chief Nana Patole came out, party sources said earlier.

Thorat, who represents the Sangamner constituency in Ahmednagar district, has sent his resignation to the party high command, said the sources.

When asked about the differences between the senior leaders within the party, Shinde said all these things are temporary. Everything will be alright and there is nothing to worry about, he said.