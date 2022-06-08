Maha: Congress names 2 candidates for June 20 MLC polls



The Congress party announced the names of two candidates for the upcoming June 20 elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council, here on Wednesday.

The Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal for the candidature of the Chandrakant Handure and Bhai Jagtap as Congress candidates to contest the biennial elections to the Legislative Council of Maharashtra to be elected by the MLAs.

The polls for the 10 MLC seats shall be held on June 20, ten days after the much keenly contested Rajya Sabha elections for six seats, due on Friday, June 10.

The Bharatiya Janata Party announced the names of five candidates for the upcoming June 20 elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council, here on Wednesday.

