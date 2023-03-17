Maha Congress president Nana Patole demands probe into Amruta Fadnavis threat case

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole demanded a thorough probe into the case where an attempt was allegedly made to bribe and blackmail the wife of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Designer Anishka Anil Jaisinghani was arrested by police on Thursday after Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta accused her of offering a bribe for intervening in a criminal case and also threatening her.

Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, should ensure a thorough probe is carried out in the case and the truth is revealed to all, said Patole.

If the home minister of the state is not safe, how will common citizens be safe? Fadnavis is himself the home minister, he should investigate and reveal the truth.

Patole said he has asked the state government not to give permission for a programme of self-styled godman Dhirendra Shastri of the Bageshwar Dham in Vasai-Virar on Mumbai’s outskirts on March 18 and 19.