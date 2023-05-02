Maha Congress president Nana Patole says, still no FIR pertaining to Kharghar mishap

Maharashtra state Congress president Nana Patole said there's still no FIR pertaining to Kharghar mishap. We demanded a special investigation into the same. This govt is insensitive, the incident is a black spot in the history of Maharashtra and this happened in front of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Officials have said that 14 people died after suffering from sunstroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony held in Kharghar area of Raigad district neighbouring Mumbai on Sunday. The function was held in an open ground and was attended by several lakh people, most of them followers of social worker Appasaheb Dharmadhikari, who was conferred with the Maharashtra Bhushan award by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the event.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared Rs 5 lakh each as compensation for the next-of-kin of the deceased and added that his government will bear the medical expenses of those still undergoing treatment at the hospital.