Maha cooperative dept suspends two officials for dereliction of duty and other charges

The Maharashtra cooperative department has suspended two officials who served in Bhandara and Gondia districts for alleged dereliction of duty and other charges about paddy procurement and embezzlement by some cooperative societies, an official release said.

One of the suspended officials allegedly delayed action against some cooperative societies allegedly involved in the embezzlement of Rs 28,39,31,365 while the other issued delivery orders even after the end of the kharif season which gave the opportunity to a cooperative society to commit financial irregularities.

The said cooperative society allegedly showed less delivery than the actual paddy procurement, as per the order issued by the Maharashtra State Cooperative Marketing Federation's MD and nodal officer Sudhakar Telang.

Nodal agencies appoint cooperative societies as the agents for procurement and later the procured paddy is given to the interested rice millers for custom milling.