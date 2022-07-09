Maha Covid-19 tally crosses 80 lakh, fatalities inch towards 148K

Mumbai, July 9 The Covid-19 cumulative tally in Maharashtra crossed the 8-million mark - which is below The Netherlands and above Iran - since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state in March 2020, health officials said here on Saturday.

The state on Saturday notched 2,760 fresh infections, and the total shot up to 80,01,433 total cases, recorded in the past 26 months.

In comparison, The Netherlands has declared 82,31,077 cases till date, while Iran has reported 72,46,707 cases on date, standing at No 16 and No 17, respectively, on the Worldometer.

Maharashtra's Covid-19 fatalities have touched 147,976 - which is just below France's 150,017, though that European nation figures at No 4 in the world with 3,21,15,604 total cases till date as per Worldometer data.

Exactly a month ago, on June 9, Maharashtra had touched the 79 lakh cases mark, and the state has maintained a healthy recovery rate of 97.92 percent plus a low fatality rate of 1.84 percent.

In the past 26 months, Pune and Mumbai have been the worst hit by Covid-19, both in terms of cases and deaths, among the 36 districts in the state.

Pune's tally has touched 14,72,905 cases with 20,549 deaths, and Mumbai is next with 11,17,474 cases and 19,624 fatalities, while Washim reported the lowest number of infections - 46,329 cases, and Hingoli has notched the lowest deaths - 514 deaths, till now.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor