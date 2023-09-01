Maha deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis launches Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign in Mumbai

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign in Mumbai on Friday. State ministers Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Ashish Shelar were present during the program, which was launched with a pledge.

Devendra Fadnavis said, Van has been launched with a huge kalash in which maati soil will be collected and will be sent to Delhi. Under the leadership of PM Modi, poverty has been reduced and Chandrayaan-3 was launched, added the deputy CM during the launch.

Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign was launched by the government, as a tribute to the valiant individuals who sacrificed their lives for the nation, as a part of the 77th Independence Day celebrations. In his address at Mann ki Baat earlier, PM Modi said, Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign will be launched to honor our martyred braveheart men and women.

Under this, many programs will be organized across the country in the memory of our immortal martyrs. In the memory of these luminaries, special inscriptions will also be installed in lakhs of village panchayats of the country. Under this campaign, Amrit Kalash Yatra will also be organized across the country. He further said, This Amrit Kalash Yatra carrying soil in 7500 urns from every corner of the country will reach Delhi, the capital of the country.