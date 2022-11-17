Maha deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shamelessly lying about V D Savarkar

Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed Congress leader over his comments against V D Savarkar, saying he has been shamelessly lying about the freedom fighter. Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Fadnavis said the people of Maharashtra will give a proper response to people insulting the Hindutva ideologue.

Rahul Gandhi, like other Congress leaders, has been lying daily about the late V D Savarkar. The people of Maharashtra people will give them a proper response at right time, said the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

I want to know how many Congress leaders went through suffering like Savarkar for 11 years. Despite such prolonged torture, he sang song of freedom, said Fadnavis, reacting to Gandhi’s critical comments on the freedom fighter during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Gandhi does not know anything about Savarkar, he said.

Rahul Gandhi reads out what someone gives him in writing. These fools do not even know how many years he spent in jail in what condition he lived, Fadnavis said. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also targeted the Congress leader over his comments on Savarkar and said the people of the state will not tolerate any insult directed at him.

Addressing a rally in Washim district on Tuesday organised as part of his yatra, Gandhi had said Savarkar is a symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).