Maha deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says encroachment around Afzal Khan's tomb removed

The Satara district administration in Maharashtra demolished unauthorized structures that stood on government land around the tomb of Afzal Khan, a general of the Adil Shahi dynasty of Bijapur.

Khan was killed by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the foot of Pratapgad Fort in the district in November 1659. Subsequently, a tomb was built at the spot, PTI reported.

The demolition was carried out as per the High Court's order, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, adding that it was a proud day. The demolition took place on the day Khan was killed by the legendary Maratha king in 1659. It is observed as Shivpratap Din by some organizations in Maharashtra.

There were demands (of removal of encroachment) from Shiv-premis (Shivaji Maharaj’s followers) but when they staged protests, cases were registered against them and the encroachment was never removed. Today, it is a matter of satisfaction for everyone that the entire encroachment has been removed, Fadnavis said.